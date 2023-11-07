Blues vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) go on the road against the St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, November 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Blues are riding a three-game home winning streak.
Blues vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-135)
|Blues (+110)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have won four of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 3-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 47.6% chance to win.
- St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in four of 10 games this season.
Blues vs Jets Additional Info
Blues vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|36 (15th)
|Goals
|24 (30th)
|38 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|27 (4th)
|6 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (32nd)
|12 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (9th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- The Blues have scored 24 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 30th in the league.
- The Blues' 27 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -3.
