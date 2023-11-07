The Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) go on the road against the St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, November 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Blues are riding a three-game home winning streak.

Blues vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-135) Blues (+110) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won four of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.

St. Louis has a record of 3-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 47.6% chance to win.

St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in four of 10 games this season.

Blues vs Jets Additional Info

Blues vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 36 (15th) Goals 24 (30th) 38 (19th) Goals Allowed 27 (4th) 6 (20th) Power Play Goals 1 (32nd) 12 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (9th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues have scored 24 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 30th in the league.

The Blues' 27 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the fourth-fewest in the league.

Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -3.

