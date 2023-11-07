The Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Iowa vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: B1G+

Iowa Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Fightin' Hawks' opponents made.

Iowa went 11-0 when it shot better than 47.0% from the field.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fightin' Hawks ranked 233rd.

Last year, the Hawkeyes recorded 80.1 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 73.9 the Fightin' Hawks gave up.

Iowa had an 18-5 record last season when putting up more than 73.9 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Iowa averaged 19.9 more points per game (89.8) than it did when playing on the road (69.9).

The Hawkeyes ceded 76.0 points per game at home, compared to 72.0 in away games.

Iowa made 10.0 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule