The Iowa Hawkeyes go up against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on B1G+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. North Dakota matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. North Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline North Dakota Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-19.5) 153.5 -10000 +1700 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-18.5) 152.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. North Dakota Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Hawkeyes games hit the over 15 out of 28 times last season.

North Dakota put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last year.

Fightin' Hawks games went over the point total 21 out of 29 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.