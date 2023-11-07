Will Jake Neighbours Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 7?
Can we count on Jake Neighbours lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Neighbours stats and insights
- Neighbours has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Neighbours has zero points on the power play.
- Neighbours' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
