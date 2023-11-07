The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Marco Scandella score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

Scandella is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Scandella has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

