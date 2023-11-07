Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are available here, with four games on the NHL schedule Monday.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Matthews' stats: 11 goals in 11 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) -105 to score

Oilers vs. Canucks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 8 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +105 to score

Oilers vs. Canucks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 10 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +110 to score

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Tkachuk's stats: 2 goals in 10 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +110 to score

Bruins vs. Stars

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Pastrnak's stats: 9 goals in 11 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +125 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Nylander's stats: 6 goals in 11 games

Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +130 to score

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Verhaeghe's stats: 3 goals in 10 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +135 to score

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Reinhart's stats: 8 goals in 10 games

John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +145 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Tavares' stats: 5 goals in 11 games

Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +150 to score

Canucks vs. Oilers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Pettersson's stats: 6 goals in 11 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.