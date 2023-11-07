The North Texas Mean Green (0-0) host the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) at UNT Coliseum on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 18 of Northern Iowa's games last season hit the over.

The Panthers' record against the spread last year was 13-16-0.

North Texas' .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Northern Iowa's .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record).

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.5 134.6 55.8 125.7 120.6 Northern Iowa 70.1 134.6 69.9 125.7 137.3

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The Panthers averaged 14.3 more points per game last year (70.1) than the Mean Green gave up (55.8).

Northern Iowa went 11-13 against the spread and 13-14 overall when it scored more than 55.8 points last season.

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 Northern Iowa 13-16-0 18-11-0

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas Northern Iowa 14-2 Home Record 8-8 10-3 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

