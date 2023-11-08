The Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards included, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 114-109 win over the Celtics (his previous game) Edwards produced 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

In this article we will break down Edwards' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-122)

Over 24.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-139)

Over 4.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-132)

Over 4.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league last season, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

Allowing 41.8 rebounds per game last season, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 24.9 per contest.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 39 26 13 4 3 4 4 1/25/2023 37 37 6 5 4 0 0 12/28/2022 39 27 6 2 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.