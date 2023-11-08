On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (3-5) play the Phoenix Suns (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

NBCS-CHI and AZFamily Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Bulls have been outscored by 5.5 points per game (scoring 108.1 points per game to rank 25th in the league while giving up 113.6 per contest to rank 16th in the NBA) and have a -44 scoring differential overall.

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game, with a +11 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.0 points per game (15th in NBA) and allow 110.4 per outing (12th in league).

The two teams combine to score 220.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up 224 points per game combined, 1.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Chicago has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Phoenix is 4-3-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +12500 +6600 - Suns +650 +325 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.