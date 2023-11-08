Bulls vs. Suns November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (0-1) match up with the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily.
Bulls vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, AZFamily
Bulls Players to Watch
- Per game, Nikola Vucevic provided points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season. He also posted 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Last season, DeMar DeRozan recorded an average of 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine's stats last season included 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.
- Patrick Williams averaged 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Torrey Craig's stats last season included 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He drained 45.6% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant collected 29.7 points, 5.3 assists and 6.7 boards last season.
- Jusuf Nurkic's numbers last season were 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the floor.
- Drew Eubanks recorded 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 64.1% from the floor.
- Grayson Allen collected 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Bol Bol put up 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
Bulls vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bulls
|Suns
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|113.6
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.6
|49%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
