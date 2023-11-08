How to Watch the Bulls vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (3-5) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (3-4) on November 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Suns Additional Info
|Bulls vs Suns Injury Report
|Bulls vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Suns Prediction
|Bulls vs Suns Player Props
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Suns allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 16th.
- The 108.1 points per game the Bulls average are only 2.3 fewer points than the Suns allow (110.4).
- Chicago is 2-0 when scoring more than 110.4 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Bulls are posting 6.3 more points per game (111.3) than they are when playing on the road (105).
- When playing at home, Chicago is surrendering 2.7 fewer points per game (112.3) than on the road (115).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Bulls have fared better when playing at home this season, draining 12.3 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Finger
