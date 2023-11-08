Coby White and his Chicago Bulls teammates will hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 130-113 win against the Jazz, White put up 18 points and seven assists.

We're going to examine White's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Over 2.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-172)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 111.6 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the league last season, allowing 42.9 per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns were ranked third in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 23.4 per game.

Defensively, the Suns allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA.

Coby White vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 21 5 1 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 18 4 1 2 0 0 0

