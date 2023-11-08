The Drake Bulldogs (0-0) take the court against the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

TV: ESPN+

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 46.9% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bisons allowed to opponents.

Drake went 18-2 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bisons finished 79th.

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were only 3.8 more points than the Bisons allowed (71.0).

Drake had an 18-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Drake posted 7.8 more points per game (80.3) than it did in road games (72.5).

Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last season, giving up 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Drake fared better at home last year, draining 8.5 per game, compared to 7.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 36.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.0% clip on the road.

Drake Upcoming Schedule