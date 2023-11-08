The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) carry a six-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-1-1 while scoring 37 total goals (nine power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have allowed 24 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final result of Golden Knights 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-130)

Golden Knights (-130) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 11-1-1 overall and 3-1-4 in overtime games.

Vegas is 1-0-1 (three points) in its two games decided by one goal.

Vegas has scored a pair of goals in three games this season (2-1-0 record, four points).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 10 games (9-0-1, 19 points).

In the three games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (six points).

In the five games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 4-1-0 (eight points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 6-0-1 to record 13 points.

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a -2-2 record in overtime matchups this season and a 7-2-2 overall record.

Los Angeles has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

Los Angeles failed to win both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Kings have scored at least three goals in nine games, earning 16 points from those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal in seven games has a record of 6-1-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 5-1-2 (12 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned four points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 6th 3.77 Goals Scored 4.27 2nd 3rd 2.15 Goals Allowed 2.82 7th 25th 29.2 Shots 32.6 10th 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 27.4 3rd 11th 23.4% Power Play % 18.37% 18th 6th 87.18% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 10th

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

