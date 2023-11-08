The Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyle Anderson included, take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Anderson put up three points and six assists in a 114-109 win against the Celtics.

Now let's examine Anderson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-114)

Over 7.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-161)

Over 3.5 (-161) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 41.8 rebounds per game.

Conceding an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 37 8 9 4 0 2 1 1/25/2023 33 10 3 7 0 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.