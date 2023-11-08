The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Pelicans 102

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 7.5)

Timberwolves (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-14.2)

Timberwolves (-14.2) Pick OU: Under (218.5)



Under (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.4

The Pelicans (4-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 9.6% less often than the Timberwolves (4-2-0) this year.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Minnesota does it less often (33.3% of the time) than New Orleans (42.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pelicans are 2-1, while the Timberwolves are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves own a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 101.2 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 19th with 110 points scored per contest.

Minnesota is allowing 42 boards per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by averaging 47 rebounds per contest (fifth-best).

This season, the Timberwolves rank 23rd in the league in assists, dishing out 24.2 per game.

Minnesota ranks 12th in the NBA with 14 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 14.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Timberwolves are making 11 three-pointers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 36.7% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).

