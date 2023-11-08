The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) after winning four home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Minnesota is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.

The Timberwolves put up 110.0 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 114.3 the Pelicans give up.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves scored 115.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 115.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.3 points per contest.

Defensively Minnesota was better at home last year, ceding 115.0 points per game, compared to 116.6 on the road.

At home, the Timberwolves made 0.3 more three-pointers per game (12.3) than on the road (12.0). However, they had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (37.6%).

