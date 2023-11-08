Torrey Craig and his Chicago Bulls teammates will face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Craig, in his last action, had three points in a 130-113 win over the Jazz.

In this piece we'll examine Craig's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 5.5 (-111)

Over 5.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were ranked sixth in the league defensively last season, allowing 111.6 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the league last year, conceding 42.9 per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns gave up 23.4 per contest last season, ranking them third in the league.

Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, the Suns were third in the NBA in that category.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.