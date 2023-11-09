On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Alexey Toropchenko going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

In one of 11 games this season, Toropchenko scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Toropchenko has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 35 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

