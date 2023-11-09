The St. Louis Blues (5-5-1) will host the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) on Thursday, with the Blues coming off a defeat and the Coyotes off a victory.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Coyotes' matchup with the Blues can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to take in the action.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 32 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Blues' 26 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the league.

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 11 5 5 10 11 9 54% Jordan Kyrou 11 2 4 6 5 9 40% Kasperi Kapanen 11 2 4 6 2 6 40% Kevin Hayes 11 2 3 5 3 8 56.1% Brayden Schenn 11 2 3 5 10 9 49.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes give up 2.9 goals per game (35 in total), 13th in the NHL.

With 39 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players