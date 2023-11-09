A competitive NHL matchup is projected on Thursday when the St. Louis Blues (5-5-1) host the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) at Enterprise Center. The Coyotes are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Blues (-115) ahead of the outing, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Arizona's games this season have had over 6.5 goals eight of 12 times.

The Blues have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Coyotes have claimed an upset victory in two of the seven games they have played as an underdog this season.

St. Louis has been a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

Arizona has seven games this season playing as an underdog by -105 or longer, and is 2-5 in those contests.

