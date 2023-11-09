Blues vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 9
The St. Louis Blues (5-5-1) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Blues fell to the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the Seattle Kraken.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.
Blues vs. Coyotes Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Coyotes 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-105)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues (5-5-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- The three times this season the Blues finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).
- St. Louis has lost all three games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Blues have scored three or more goals four times, and are 4-0-0 in those games.
- In the one game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is undefeated (3-0-0, six points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 2-4-1 (five points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|29th
|2.36
|Goals Scored
|3.25
|14th
|11th
|2.91
|Goals Allowed
|2.92
|12th
|31st
|26.6
|Shots
|29.1
|25th
|25th
|33.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|21st
|32nd
|3.57%
|Power Play %
|26.53%
|6th
|21st
|74.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.43%
|25th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.