You can see player prop bet odds for Robert Thomas, Nick Schmaltz and others on the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Enterprise Center.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Thomas is St. Louis' top contributor with 10 points. He has five goals and five assists this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 1 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Jordan Kyrou has accumulated six points (0.5 per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 9 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 3

Kasperi Kapanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Kasperi Kapanen has two goals and four assists for St. Louis.

Kapanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 7 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 1 1 3 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Schmaltz's 12 points are important for Arizona. He has put up four goals and eight assists in 12 games.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 2 0 2 5 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Clayton Keller is a leading scorer for Arizona with 11 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added six assists in 12 games.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 6 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 3

