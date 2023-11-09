The Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) face the Drake Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake vs. Saint Louis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 79.2 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 70.4 the Billikens gave up.

Drake went 17-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.

Last year, the Billikens scored 69.1 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 66 the Bulldogs allowed.

Saint Louis had a 14-7 record last season when putting up more than 66 points.

Last season, the Billikens had a 38% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% lower than the 41% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

The Bulldogs' 51.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points higher than the Billikens allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

