The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) take the court against the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State Stats Insights

  • The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Iowa State had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Cyclones were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions ranked 220th.
  • Last year, the Cyclones put up 67.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions gave up.
  • When Iowa State totaled more than 73.8 points last season, it went 8-1.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Iowa State performed better at home last year, averaging 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Cyclones were better at home last year, surrendering 56.3 points per game, compared to 68.2 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Iowa State drained 1.8 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (5.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (29.4%).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Green Bay W 85-44 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/9/2023 Lindenwood - James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/12/2023 Idaho State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/19/2023 Grambling - James H. Hilton Coliseum

