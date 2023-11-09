The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) take the court against the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Iowa State had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Cyclones were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions ranked 220th.

Last year, the Cyclones put up 67.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions gave up.

When Iowa State totaled more than 73.8 points last season, it went 8-1.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Iowa State performed better at home last year, averaging 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game on the road.

Defensively the Cyclones were better at home last year, surrendering 56.3 points per game, compared to 68.2 in road games.

When playing at home, Iowa State drained 1.8 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (5.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (29.4%).

