Iowa State vs. Lindenwood: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) go up against the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Lindenwood matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Lindenwood Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-33.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-33.5)
|133.5
|-8000
|+1800
Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Iowa State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Last season, 10 Cyclones games hit the over.
- Lindenwood covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.
- Lions games hit the over 13 out of 27 times last season.
Iowa State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Iowa State is 44th in the country. It is way below that, 91st, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
