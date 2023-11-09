Thursday's contest features the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) clashing at Spectrum Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Hawkeyes won their last game 102-46 against Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Iowa 74

Other Big Ten Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes averaged 87.3 points per game last season (first in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per outing (331st in college basketball). They had a +589 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Iowa scored more in conference action (89.2 points per game) than overall (87.3).

In 2022-23, the Hawkeyes scored 3.5 more points per game at home (89.4) than on the road (85.9).

Iowa gave up fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (78.5) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.