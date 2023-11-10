As they ready for a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (4-4), the Boston Celtics (5-2) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10 at TD Garden.

The Celtics are coming off of a 106-103 loss to the 76ers in their last game on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Kristaps Porzingis paced the Celtics with 29 points.

The Nets' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 100-93 victory over the Clippers. Lonnie Walker IV scored 21 points in the Nets' win, leading the team.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Neemias Queta C Questionable Foot

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nicolas Claxton C Questionable Ankle 7 7 4 Cameron Johnson PF Questionable Calf 12 5 3 Ben Simmons PG Questionable Hip 8.3 10 8.3

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

