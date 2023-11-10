The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Peacock

Iowa Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.

In games Iowa shot better than 43.7% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.

The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Hawkeyes finished 65th.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Hawkeyes recorded were 7.5 more points than the Hornets allowed (72.6).

When Iowa put up more than 72.6 points last season, it went 18-6.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Iowa averaged 19.9 more points per game (89.8) than it did in away games (69.9).

The Hawkeyes gave up 76.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.0 more points than they allowed on the road (72.0).

Iowa averaged 10.0 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule