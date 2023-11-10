The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Peacock

Iowa Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents hit.
  • In games Iowa shot better than 43.7% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.
  • The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball, the Hawkeyes finished 65th.
  • Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Hawkeyes recorded were 7.5 more points than the Hornets allowed (72.6).
  • When Iowa put up more than 72.6 points last season, it went 18-6.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Iowa averaged 19.9 more points per game (89.8) than it did in away games (69.9).
  • The Hawkeyes gave up 76.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.0 more points than they allowed on the road (72.0).
  • Iowa averaged 10.0 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 North Dakota W 110-68 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

