Friday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) matching up with the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-72 win as our model heavily favors Iowa.

There is no line set for the game.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 82, Alabama State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-10.0)

Iowa (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Iowa Performance Insights

Offensively, Iowa was the 16th-best team in the nation (80.1 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 306th (74.7 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Hawkeyes were 65th in the nation in rebounds (33.7 per game) last year. They were 247th in rebounds allowed (32.1 per game).

Last season Iowa was 12th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.5 per game.

Last season, the Hawkeyes were 104th in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.0 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34.0%).

Giving up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 36.6% from beyond the arc last year, Iowa was 165th and 331st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Hawkeyes took 37.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 62.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of the Hawkeyes' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.8% were 2-pointers.

