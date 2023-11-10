The Minnesota Timberwolves, Naz Reid included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Reid had nine points in his last game, which ended in a 122-101 win against the Pelicans.

In this piece we'll examine Reid's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-145)

Over 4.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-106)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the NBA last year, conceding 123.1 points per game.

Giving up 45 rebounds per contest last season, the Spurs were 26th in the league in that category.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.8.

Giving up 12.6 made three-pointers per game last year, the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Naz Reid vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 9 11 2 0 1 0 1 10/26/2022 5 2 2 1 0 0 1 10/24/2022 13 6 3 0 0 1 0

