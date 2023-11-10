The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center on Friday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kevin Durant and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Durant's 27.7 points per game average is 0.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Durant has made one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -159)

The 10.5-point prop bet set for Jusuf Nurkic on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -143)

The 24.5-point total set for LeBron James on Friday is 1.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 7.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

James' 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.