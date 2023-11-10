The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) on November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 50.5% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 50.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Timberwolves are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 26th.

The 111.7 points per game the Timberwolves put up are 14.2 fewer points than the Spurs give up (125.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, the Timberwolves posted 0.3 more points per game (115.9) than they did on the road (115.6).

When playing at home, Minnesota surrendered 1.6 fewer points per game (115) than when playing on the road (116.6).

The Timberwolves made 12.3 treys per game, which was 0.3 more than they averaged on the road (12). In terms of three-point percentage, they shot 35.5% in home games and 37.6% in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries