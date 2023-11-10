The college football season rolls on into Week 11, which includes seven games involving teams from the ACC. Wanting to catch all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the piece below.

ACC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 9 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 The CW Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina Tar Heels 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

