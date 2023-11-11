MWC opponents will do battle when the Boise State Broncos (4-5) battle the New Mexico Lobos (3-6) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Boise State vs. New Mexico?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Boise State 40, New Mexico 20

Boise State 40, New Mexico 20 Boise State has been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

The Broncos have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -3000 or shorter.

This season, New Mexico has won two out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Lobos have played as an underdog of +1200 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico (+27.5)



New Mexico (+27.5) Boise State has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

Against the spread, New Mexico is 3-5-0 this year.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 27.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) Boise State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points six times this season.

There have been six New Mexico games that have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points this season.

Boise State averages 30 points per game against New Mexico's 27.4, totaling 2.1 points under the game's over/under of 59.5.

Splits Tables

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.4 54.8 55.7 Implied Total AVG 31 30.3 31.4 ATS Record 2-5-1 2-1-0 0-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 1-2-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 56.3 47 Implied Total AVG 31.3 31.5 31 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-1-0 3-1-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

