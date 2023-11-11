Pioneer League opponents meet when the Drake Bulldogs (6-3) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-6) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Drake Stadium.

Drake is putting up 21.6 points per game on offense (86th in the FCS), and ranks 50th on defense with 25.1 points allowed per game. Presbyterian ranks 81st in the FCS with 333.9 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 25th-best by allowing just 302.2 total yards per game.

Drake vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Drake vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics

Drake Presbyterian 359.6 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.9 (77th) 313.9 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.2 (30th) 107 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.2 (89th) 252.6 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.7 (51st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has thrown for 2,174 yards (241.6 ypg) to lead Drake, completing 55.4% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has racked up 522 yards on 118 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Christian Galvan has carried the ball 92 times for 298 yards (33.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mitchell January's team-high 414 yards as a receiver have come on 17 catches (out of 19 targets) with four touchdowns.

Colin Howard has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 40.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Trey Radocha's 22 grabs are good enough for 343 yards and four touchdowns.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has been a dual threat for Presbyterian this season. He has 1,654 passing yards (183.8 per game) while completing 51.5% of his passes. He's tossed 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 441 yards (49 ypg) on 81 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Switzer has piled up 51 carries and totaled 215 yards.

Dominic Kibby's 644 receiving yards (71.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions on 43 targets with four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has caught 30 passes and compiled 388 receiving yards (43.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jordan Irizarry's 15 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 235 yards.

