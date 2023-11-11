The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) meet a fellow SEC opponent when they host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (39.3 points per game) and seventh-best in scoring defense (15.4 points allowed per game). Ole Miss' offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FBS with 478.9 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 365.7 total yards per game, which ranks 61st.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Georgia Ole Miss 493.4 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478.9 (14th) 282.2 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.7 (59th) 167.6 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (36th) 325.9 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (13th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 2,721 yards (302.3 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 112 times for 632 yards (70.2 per game), scoring eight times.

Kendall Milton has collected 295 yards on 58 attempts, scoring five times.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 566 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 39 passes for 398 yards (44.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has racked up 21 grabs for 359 yards, an average of 39.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has 2,467 passing yards, or 274.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has recorded 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 37.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner seven times.

Quinshon Judkins has rushed for 793 yards on 169 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground.

Ulysses Bentley IV has run for 388 yards across 67 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Tre Harris' 749 receiving yards (83.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 38 catches on 62 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has caught 44 passes and compiled 627 receiving yards (69.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dayton Wade's 40 receptions (on 56 targets) have netted him 602 yards (66.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

