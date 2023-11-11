The Iowa State Cyclones versus the BYU Cougars is a game to watch for fans of Iowa college football on a Week 11 slate that includes plenty of compelling contests.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Drake Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Drake Stadium

Drake Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Robert W. Plaster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars

Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa State (-7.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!