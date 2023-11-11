Based on our computer projection model, the Iowa Hawkeyes will beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights when the two teams match up at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-1) Over (28) Iowa 20, Rutgers 18

Week 11 Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hawkeyes have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

The Hawkeyes' record against the spread is 4-5-0.

In games it is played as 1-point favorites or more, Iowa has an ATS record of 3-4.

Iowa has had two games (out of nine) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 28 points, 8.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Iowa contests.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Scarlet Knights.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 5-1-2 ATS this year.

Rutgers has a 1-0-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this season.

In the Scarlet Knights' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Rutgers games this year is 13.5 more points than the point total of 28 in this outing.

Hawkeyes vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 18.4 13.7 24.2 13.2 11.7 16.7 Rutgers 26.8 17.9 31.7 15.3 17.0 23.0

