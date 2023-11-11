Big 12 opponents match up when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) and the BYU Cougars (5-4) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Iowa State is putting up 337.2 yards per game on offense (103rd in the FBS), and rank 31st on defense, yielding 330.2 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored BYU ranks 97th in the FBS (22.9 points per game), and it is 77th on defense (26.9 points allowed per game).

Below in this story, we'll give all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN.

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Iowa State vs. BYU Key Statistics

Iowa State BYU 337.2 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298 (128th) 330.2 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (89th) 117.6 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.7 (129th) 219.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.3 (80th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 1,918 passing yards for Iowa State, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has 410 rushing yards on 87 carries with three touchdowns.

Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 78 times for 299 yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' team-high 568 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 52 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has reeled in 47 passes while averaging 48.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Benjamin Brahmer's 19 grabs have turned into 255 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis leads BYU with 1,716 yards on 152-of-265 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

LJ Martin is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 438 yards, or 48.7 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Aidan Robbins has compiled 171 yards on 53 carries with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts' 512 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 37 catches on 63 targets with four touchdowns.

Darius Lassiter has caught 28 passes and compiled 347 receiving yards (38.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has racked up 333 reciving yards (37 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

