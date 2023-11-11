The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa has struggled offensively, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS (18.4 points per game) this season. The defense, however, ranks fourth-best, allowing just 13.7 points per game. Rutgers' defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FBS with 283.2 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 331 total yards per game, which ranks 106th.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Iowa Rutgers 225.3 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331 (110th) 297.8 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.2 (8th) 114.6 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.8 (35th) 110.8 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.2 (126th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 505 passing yards for Iowa, completing 51.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 551 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

This season, Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 74 times for 278 yards (30.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has registered 21 catches and three touchdowns.

Diante Vines has put up a 134-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes on 28 targets.

Luke Lachey has a total of 131 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 passes.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has been a dual threat for Rutgers this season. He has 1,263 passing yards (140.3 per game) while completing 49% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 411 yards (45.7 ypg) on 86 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kyle Monangai, has carried the ball 168 times for 903 yards (100.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Christian Dremel has racked up 363 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

JaQuae Jackson has caught 20 passes and compiled 331 receiving yards (36.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Washington's 32 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 185 yards and one touchdown.

