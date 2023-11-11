Will Justin Faulk Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Justin Faulk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Faulk stats and insights
- Faulk is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Faulk has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
