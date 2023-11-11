Will Nick Leddy Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 11?
Can we count on Nick Leddy scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Leddy stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Leddy scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Leddy has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
