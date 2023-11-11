As we enter Week 11 of the college football season, which team is on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. LSU

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-3 | 8-2 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th

8th Last Game: L 42-28 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2. Ole Miss

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 38-35 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3. Alabama

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

8-1 | 9-1 Odds to Win SEC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: W 42-28 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Georgia

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

9-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win SEC: -185

-185 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 30-21 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5. Tennessee

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win SEC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 59-3 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

6. Missouri

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 30-21 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7. Texas A&M

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th

49th Last Game: L 38-35 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Auburn

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: W 31-15 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

9. Kentucky

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-3 | 5-5 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 24-3 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Florida

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 39-36 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

11. Arkansas

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 39-36 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Auburn

Auburn Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

12. South Carolina

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th

9th Last Game: W 38-28 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Mississippi State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-5 | 4-6 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 24-3 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-8 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th

30th Last Game: L 31-15 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

