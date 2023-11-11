Best Bets & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Missouri Game – Saturday, November 11
The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) face an SEC matchup against the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Missouri?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Missouri 29, Tennessee 27
- Tennessee has put together a 6-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).
- In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, the Volunteers have a 3-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games).
- This season, Missouri has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Tigers have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Missouri (+3)
- Tennessee is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers are 6-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
- Missouri has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (58)
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 58 points five times this season.
- This season, four of Missouri's games have ended with a score higher than 58 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 67.2 points per game, 9.2 points more than the over/under of 58 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.9
|57
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|38.8
|28.7
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|5-0-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|5-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Missouri
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.6
|53.9
|53.2
|Implied Total AVG
|31.8
|31.6
|32
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|3-2-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
