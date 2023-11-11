Big 12 foes will meet when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) meet the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Texas vs. TCU?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 32, TCU 21

Texas 32, TCU 21 Texas is 7-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 87.5% of those games).

The Longhorns have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter and won each time.

TCU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Horned Frogs have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +360 odds on them winning this game.

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: TCU (+12.5)



TCU (+12.5) In nine Texas games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

TCU has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55)



Under (55) Four of Texas' games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55 points.

There have been three TCU games that have finished with a combined score over 55 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.5 points per game, 8.5 points more than the point total of 55 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.7 54.2 Implied Total AVG 36 36.5 35 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.3 57.5 59 Implied Total AVG 33.6 34.8 32.5 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

