Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
Looking for information on the best bets in Big 12 action in Week 11, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Iowa State vs. BYU matchup, and picking Kansas State (-21.5) over Baylor on the spread. You can see more analysis on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 11 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Kansas State -21.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 33 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Houston -2.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 12.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Oklahoma State -2.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 10.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 11 Big 12 Total Bets
Over 40.5 - Iowa State vs. BYU
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars
- Projected Total: 46.9 points
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 65.5 - Oklahoma State vs. UCF
- Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights
- Projected Total: 59.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 62 - Texas Tech vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Total: 59.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 11 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|8-1 (5-1 Big 12)
|34.3 / 17.6
|456.8 / 331.6
|Oklahoma State
|7-2 (5-1 Big 12)
|30.7 / 24.3
|434.7 / 418.4
|Kansas
|7-2 (4-2 Big 12)
|34.9 / 27.3
|434.0 / 394.0
|Oklahoma
|7-2 (4-2 Big 12)
|39.9 / 19.8
|490.0 / 382.4
|Kansas State
|6-3 (4-2 Big 12)
|36.6 / 17.8
|453.0 / 358.7
|West Virginia
|6-3 (4-2 Big 12)
|31.4 / 24.3
|419.4 / 366.8
|Iowa State
|5-4 (4-2 Big 12)
|23.6 / 20.7
|337.2 / 330.2
|Texas Tech
|4-5 (3-3 Big 12)
|30.6 / 25.7
|409.7 / 374.1
|TCU
|4-5 (2-4 Big 12)
|29.2 / 24.3
|461.6 / 384.9
|BYU
|5-4 (2-4 Big 12)
|22.9 / 26.9
|298.0 / 410.9
|Houston
|4-5 (2-4 Big 12)
|25.2 / 31.6
|381.0 / 415.8
|Baylor
|3-6 (2-4 Big 12)
|22.7 / 29.4
|391.2 / 395.0
|UCF
|4-5 (1-5 Big 12)
|32.8 / 29.4
|483.7 / 414.6
|Cincinnati
|2-7 (0-6 Big 12)
|25.3 / 28.3
|452.3 / 377.3
