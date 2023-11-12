How to Watch the Bulls vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-8) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (3-6) on November 12, 2023 at United Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- In games Chicago shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 2-3 overall.
- The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at ninth.
- The Bulls score just 4.8 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Pistons give up (113.7).
- When Chicago scores more than 113.7 points, it is 1-1.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls average 112 points per game when playing at home, compared to 105 points per game in road games, a difference of seven points per contest.
- Defensively Chicago has played better in home games this season, allowing 113 points per game, compared to 115 when playing on the road.
- At home, the Bulls are sinking 3.8 more three-pointers per game (12.6) than when playing on the road (8.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to in away games (33.7%).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Dalen Terry
|Out
|Patella
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Finger
