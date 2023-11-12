Garrett Wilson vs. the Raiders' Defense: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 10 action at Allegiant Stadium, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson will be up against the Las Vegas Raiders defense and Trevon Moehrig. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup between the New York receivers against the Raiders' secondary.
Jets vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders
|65.5
|8.2
|32
|96
|9.17
Garrett Wilson vs. Trevon Moehrig Insights
Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense
- Garrett Wilson has hauled in 549 receiving yards on 46 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, New York's passing attack has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks last in the league with 1,356 passing yards (169.5 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 29th (5.1).
- The Jets are bottom-10 in points this year, placing 31st in the NFL with 132 total points scored (16.5 per game). They also rank 32nd in total yards (2,183).
- New York, which is averaging 33.5 pass attempts per game, ranks 20th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Jets pass the ball less frequently than most of the league, throwing 25 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (51% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.
Trevon Moehrig & the Raiders' Defense
- Trevon Moehrig has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 51 tackles, one TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended.
- In the air, Las Vegas has given up 1,730 passing yards, or 192.2 per game -- that's the ninth-lowest total in the league.
- The Raiders are 21st in the NFL in scoring defense, conceding an average of 21.4 points.
- Las Vegas has allowed one player to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 11 players have caught a touchdown against the Raiders this season.
Garrett Wilson vs. Trevon Moehrig Advanced Stats
|Garrett Wilson
|Trevon Moehrig
|Rec. Targets
|81
|26
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|46
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.9
|20
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|549
|51
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|68.6
|5.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|165
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|2
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
