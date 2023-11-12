Sunday's contest at McLeod Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on November 12. Our computer prediction projects a 78-71 win for Northern Iowa, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Hawkeyes secured an 80-76 win over Virginia Tech.

Iowa vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 78, Iowa 71

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season with a +589 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and gave up 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball).

In conference action, Iowa scored more points (89.2 per game) than it did overall (87.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Hawkeyes scored 89.4 points per game last season. Away, they scored 85.9.

Iowa gave up 65 points per game at home last season, and 78.5 away.

